HK Cricket Match Reports: Saturday 28 November, 2015

With Mission Road now out of action due to a period of winter turf maintenance, there were only three Saturday Championship matches played this week.

Saturday Championship Division 1

HKCC Nomads v KCC Tartars

In a tight match at Hong Kong Cricket Club, HKCC Nomads bounced back from last week’s loss to beat KCC Tartars by 11 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Nomads recovered from the early loss of both openers to post a score of 9/194. Shephard was the best of the Nomads batsmen, scoring 63.

Tartars’ reply failed to gain much momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals and at 7/104 they looked dead and buried however, a battling 71 from Afzaal Haider got them within 11 runs of victory. James Dillon picked up 3/42 for Nomads.

At HKCC: HKCC Nomads 9/194 from 35 overs beat KCC Tartars 183 from 34.4 overs by 11 runs.

KCC Saracens v CCC Jing Sun

At Kowloon Cricket Club, KCC Saracens continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 50-run victory over the previously unbeaten CCC Jing Sun.

Saracens have Simondeep Singh (35) and Usman Manj (45) to thank for their score of 7/161 as the pair shared an 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Giacomo Lamplough was the pick of the CCC bowlers, claiming 4/37 from his seven over spell.

The CCC reply got away to a good start but from 0/34, they slipped to 3/36. They recovered to 3/81 but then slumped to 7/88 as wickets fell in groups to stymy any momentum they had built up. They eventually reached 111 at which score they lost their last three wickets. Naveen Shivalingham was the best of the Saracen’s bowlers with 3/15 from five overs.

At KCC: KCC Saracens 7/161 from 35 overs beat CCC Jing Sun 111 from 31.5 overs by 50 runs.

Saturday Championship Division 2

SCC Lancers v Lamma CC

At PKVR Park, SCC Lancers got their second win in as many weeks with a seven-wicket victory over Lamma CC.

Lamma batted first after winning the toss and they were led from the front by their skipper Andy Fullard who scored 76 in an eventual score of 7/167 from 35 overs. SCC Lancers only lost three wickets in their chase that was ably finished off by Prakash Chakravarti and Nitesh Jeevan who scored 44 not out and 64 not out respectively.

At PKVR Park: Lamma CC 7/167 from 35 overs lost to SCC Lancers 3/171 from 31 overs by seven wickets.