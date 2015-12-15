Hong Kong v Spain – First Test, 15 December, 2015

An historic day for Hong Kong Women’s XV as they take on 10th ranked Spain in the first of two test matches. It’s the first time Hong Kong, currently 21st in the world rankings, have played a team from outside Asia.

The match will hopefully be steamed online – details updated when we have them.

For more on the tour and the Hong Kong squad see our earlier feature http://www.bcmagazine.net/bc/2015/12/02/hong-kong-womens-xv-for-decembers-spain-tour/

Hong Kong Squad, Spain Tour 12-21 December, 2015

Forwards: Karen So Hoi Ting, Amelie Seure, Royce Chan Leong Sze, Cheng Ching To, Christy Cheng Ka Chi, Chow Mei Nam (Captain), Claire Forster, Tammy Lau Nga Wun, Lee Ka Shun, Melody Li Nim Yan, Lo Wai Yan, Jasmine Shuk Han Cheung, Winnie Siu Wing Ni.

Backs: Adrienne Garvey (Vice Captain), Aileen Ryan, Cheng Tsz Ting, Colleen Tjosvold, Kwong Sau Yan, Lau Sze Wa, Mak Ho Yee, Natasha Olson-Thorne, Poon Pak Yan, Sham Wai Sum, Stephanie Cuvelier