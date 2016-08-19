Asia Rugby Sevens Series 2016

The first leg of the Asian Sevens Series 2016 takes place in Hong Kong on the 2-3 September at the Hong Kong Football Club. The annual tournament comprises the Asian Sevens Mens Series and the Asian Sevens Womens Series and features the current top eight Asian countries in men’s and women’s 7s to decide Asia’s predominant team. This year’s series features three tournaments in Hong Kong, Seoul (24-24 September) and Columbo (15-16 October).

After their strong showing at the Olympics, Japan will be hot favourites in both the men’s and women’s eight team tournaments but Hong Kong will be looking to raise their game and make them work hard.

The men’s tournament features:

Pool A: Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore

Pool B: Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei

The women’s tournament features:

Pool C: Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Guam

Pool D: China, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka

Asia Rugby Sevens Series

Date: 2-3 September, 2016

Venue: HK Football Club

Tickets: Free (tbc)

More info: public entry via Happy Valley infield, via the tunnel near the HK Racing Museum