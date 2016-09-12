Tang Wai-lok Wins Gold!!!

Tang Wai-lok wins Hong Kong’s first gold medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio in the men’s S14 200m freestyle.

Swimming in the same pool where the Olympic Games were held a month ago. Tang took the lead just before the hundred metres mark and was on world record pace for much of the race, just missing out by five hundredths of a second, winning the gold medal in a new Paralympic Games record time of 1:56.32. Thomas Hamer (Great Britain) and Daniel Fox (Australia) took the silver and bronze medals in 1:56.58 and 1:56.69 respectively.

The race itself starts at around 3:30 of the youtube video.