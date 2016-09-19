The 2016 HK Lesbian Gay Film Festival kicked off with an opening party amidst the absolutely fabulous views from the Maison Eight terrace. Read more about the festival here and watch some great feature and documentary films over the next couple of weeks.
HK Lesbian Gay Film Festival Opening Party @ Maison Eight – 17 September, 2016
