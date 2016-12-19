‘Twas The Week Before Christmas…

It’s the week before Christmas and you’ve got nothing ready or planned… While the festive season for many in Hong Kong has zero religious significance it is a time for gifts and feasting. And there is no better gift that either cooking someone a good meal or gifting them a tasty bite. Thankfully our local supermarkets are all up to speed and there to make your life easy and Christmas a tasty treat.

bc‘s ‘no cooking needed’ Christmas feast starts with a trip to Great in the basement of Pacific Place with a side stop at Marks & Spencer is all you need – in fact a trip to Great’s website probably suffices as whether you want roast turkey, beef, lamb or pork all can be ordered online and delivered or collected. They also offer all the trimmings: roast potatoes, carrots, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing…. The roasts can be ordered uncooked or cooked and in different sizes depending on your needs.

Starter

Smoked salmon: IKEA offers packs of frozen smoked salmon (Lax Kallrökt) $69 for 200g.

Main

Roast Turkey, roast potatoes, parsnips, red cabbage, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce.

Roast Turkey: Great: cooked US roast turkey $120-220/kg (4-6kg). Buy at the cooked food counter including Christmas Day. They also have roast beef, roast lamb and baked gammon if you prefer something other than turkey.

Roast potatoes: Great: cooked

Parsnips: Great: cooked and raw

Brussels sprouts: Great: cooked and raw

Red cabbage: sadly we couldn’t find any cooked this year

Turkey gravy/ bread sauce: Marks & Spencer: $49/400g

Cranberry sauce: Marks & Spencer: $49/400g

Stuffing: Marks & Spencer: sage and onion/ cranberry & orange stuffing

Bacon wrapped sausages: still unable to find this staple side dish in a cooked version.

Dessert

Christmas Pudding with Brandy Butter

Christmas pudding: Great: Cole’s Classic Christmas Pudding ($159/454g),

Brandy Butter: Great: Cole’s Brandy Butter $15.5/42g

Panettone: Great: An Italian Christmas favourite that can be enhanced wonderfully with a can of classic Bird’s custard mixed with a dash of brandy/ rum.

Cheese

Great’s cheese room is one of the wonders of Hong Kong, the choice is varied, constantly changing, delicious and if you’re used to US and European cheese prices, expensive – but what is Christmas without cheese?

English Stilton: Great: $46/100g

Christmas Cake + Mince Pies

A good tasty Christmas cake is a Christmas necessity, especially one with marzipan and Royal icing.

Christmas Cake: Great and M&S have several choices at different prices from $89 (Gluten free – M&S) upwards. Most are sadly more like fruit cakes than Christmas cake which is a shame as the two are subtly different in taste.

Mince Pies: Again Great and M&S have several choices, but after sampling several none are that special that we recommend one over another.

Drinks

Mulled Wine: Great: Shropshire Spice Traditional Mulled Wine Mix: $33.9/8g

Store Details + Contacts:

Great Basement Pacific Place, Admiralty Tel: 2918 9986 www.greatfoodhall.com

IKEA Causeway Bay, Shatin, Kowloon Bay www.ikea.com.hk

Marks & Spencer various stores www.marksandspencer.com

Edit: 21 Dec – Added Christmas cake photo and updated text