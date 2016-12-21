Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns @ Sham Shui Po

The first franchise run Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns outlet is in it’s soft opening phase at 96 Yen Chow Street in Sham Shui Po. Cheung Hing Kee has worked really hard to leverage it’s mention in the Michelin 2016 guide at it’s own stores (and suffered well publicised landlord exploitation). Looking to expand further it’s now taking on franchise owners to spread their love of sheng jian bao.

The menu is the same, the core ingredients are provided by Cheung Hing Kee – all the franchisee has to do is make and fry the buns. At the moment Edbert Tsang’s shop is only offering a partial menu, with only the ‘signature fried-bun’ and some soups available. He expects to be selling the full menu early in 2017.

And the sheng jian bao? They’re pretty darn good and consistent with the quality at the other outlets. The dough is soft, tasty and chewy with a crispy base, the pork filling though soft and tender lacks a little flavour – but it does create a lot of well flavoured juice.

For those who haven’t eaten a sheng jian bao before, take a small first bite or you’ll have a face and shirt full of hot meat broth.

A box of 4 signature sheng jian bao costs $28. Sham Shui Po is a very working class area, for the same price around the corner you can get a full meal with a drink. As a couple of local customers commented it’s good, but for them a little expensive. That said, we’ll be back for more.

Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns:

96 Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po. Tel: 2711 6227

Shop 6A, G/F, 48 Lock Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. Tel: 2915 0389

Shop G50, G/F, PopCorn 2, 9 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O

Shop C-D, G/F, 9 Lok Shan Road, To Kwa Wan