Local View Power 2017

A new year, while not wiping the slate, brings new opportunities. The Macao Cultural Centre‘s (CCM) annual Local View Power offers the chance for budding Directors and actors/actresses to flex their cinematic minds and engage their creative skills in one of three categories Documentary, Short-feature or Animation and see their ideas funded and appear on the silver screen.

The project has produced more than 90 films since 2007 with the CCM providing financial and technical support for local filmmakers who have the drive and desire to transform their ideas and visions into moving images.

The proposal submission deadline is 23 January, 2017 and more detailed information and the submission regulations can be found here http://www.ccm.gov.mo/programme/prog17/LVP2017/LVP2017_reg_e.htm