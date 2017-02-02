Art in March

The art world focuses on Hong Kong in March with three exhibitions bringing thousands of art pieces from emerging and established artists mainly from across Asia.

One man’s art though is another’s trash and you’ll wonder exactly what the attraction of some pieces are – but there’s enough variety that you’ll probably find a few things to discus and enjoy.

Art Central

A contemporary art fair at the Central Harbourfront from 20-25 March 2017 with exhibitors showcasing new talent alongside some of the most established galleries from across Asia and the globe.

Art Central

Date: 20-25 March, 2017

Venue: Central Habourfront

Tickets: $500, $230 from HKTicketing

More info:

20 March: 5-9pm

21 & 22 March: Noon–5pm

23 March: Noon–9pm

24 March: Noon-7pm

25 March: 11am-7pm

Art Basel

Many of the world’s leading Modern and contemporary art galleries will exhibit paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, prints, photography, film, video, and digital art by over 4,000 artists.

Art Basel

Date: 22–25 March 2017

Venue: HK Convention and Exhibition Centre

Tickets: $850, $650, $450, $350, $250 from HKTicketing

More info:

22 March: 5-9pm

23 March: 1-8pm

24 March: 1–9pm

25 March: 11am–6pm

Asia Contemporary Art Show

Artworks from Asia and the world at the 10th edition of the Asia Contemporary Art Show, March 17-20 at the Conrad Hong Kong. Browse and buy original paintings, limited editions, sculpture and photography by artists from around the world.

Asia Contemporary Art Show

Date: 17-20 March, 2017

Venue: 40/F-43/F, Conrad Hong Kong

Tickets: $220

More info:

18 March: Noon–9pm (5- 9pm Friday ART Night)

19 March: Noon–8pm

20 March: Noon–6pm