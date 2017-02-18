Hong Kong v The Netherlands ODI @ Tin Kwong Road – 18 February, 2017

_DSC5281

Perfect weather and a noisy partisan crowd were not enough to prevent Hong Kong losing the second ODI to The Netherlands at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground on the 18 February. Read the match report here.
Click on any photo for the full gallery of images.

_DSC5307

_DSC5383

_DSC5380

_DSC5262

_DSC5292

