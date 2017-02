Ahead of it’s auction at Sotheby’s Galleries London in March, the Ex-Croall; McEwen violin crafted by Antonio Stradivari in 1684 is being showcased around the world.

One of only about 500 surviving Stradivaris and valued at over $12million local violinist Vincent Chua demonstrated the Stradivari’s beautiful sound by performing God Save the Queen variation by Paganini