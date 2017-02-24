Shrimp on the barbie and other homestyle Aussie tucker washed down the glasses of Penfolds and bottles of Crown and VB… It doesn’t get much more Australian than that. Added to regular range of dishes at Three on Canton‘s nightly buffet this tantalising Taste of Australia includes many dishes and meats you can’t often find in Hong Kong.

Australian Executive Chef Stefano Verrillo’s savoury grub includes emu, kangaroo, crocodile as well as shrimp. There’s meat pies, lamb chops, billabong stew, chicken parmigiana the OZ way and damper (a yeast free bread), Roaring Forties cheese and beetroot salad and coleslaw.

And for dessert soft moist Lamingtons, pavlova and Anzac biscuits… As well as ice-cream, fruit, cheese and all your buffet favourites.

This Australian feast is only available until the 4 March as part of the regular buffet – 6:30-10:30pm $598/person ($648 on weekends). If you can’t wait, the daily snack menu has Australian burgers, meat pies and kangaroo skewers (all $98) available throughout the day.

Three on Canton

Level 3, Gateway Hotel, Harbour City, TST

Tel: 2113 7828

www.marcopolohotels.com