To be or not to be – that is the question facing celebrity TV actor Andrew Rally (Hamish Campbell). To be Hamlet in a prestigious production in New York’s Central Park, or not to be Hamlet and stick to what he knows best – phone-it-in acting on a cheesy but popular TV show.

His girlfriend (Kate Mulligan) and his agent (Kath O’Connor) want him to take the role; his Hollywood buddy (Mike Pizzuto) and real-estate agent (Jane Archibald) do not. As for Andrew, he’s just not sure he’s capable of the Bard. Plus he’s seriously worried about the slings and arrows of outraged critics!

Enter the ghost of John Barrymore (Neville Sarony), dressed in high Shakespearean garb and determined to help Andrew fulfill his actor’s destiny. What a piece of work is Barrymore! Noble in reason and infinite in faculty, and yet Andrew remains suspicious that Barrymore may smile and smile and be a villain.

Playwright Paul Rudnick had the idea for I Hate Hamlet! when he lived in John Barrymore’s apartment in New York in the late 1980s. This Hong Kong Players production is directed by Jodi Gilchrist.

So, what’s a man to do? It’s said that all the world’s a stage and each must play his part… the question is, which part?

Cast

Andrew Rally – Hamish Campbell

John Barrymore – Neville Sarony

Deirdre McDavey – Kate Mulligan

Lillian Troy – Kath O’Connor

Felicia Dantine – Jane Archibald

Gary Lefkowitz – Mike Pizzuto

Director: Jodi Gilchrist

Assistant Director: Sarah Kidd

I Hate Hamlet!

Hong Kong Players

Date: 1-4 March, 2017

Venue: Fringe Club, Fringe Underground

Tickets: $280 from www.art-mate.net