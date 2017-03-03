The Women’s National League 1 quarter final between Hong Kong Scottish Kukris and USRC Tigers had all the makings of a classic encounter, but the form was difficult to predict. Andrew Robertson reports as the teams who finished fourth [Kukris] and fifth [Tigers] in the league, faced-off in the Grand Championship.

Head to head Kukris had narrowly beaten Tigers at King’s Park, while in their most recent clash, the Tigers had easily beaten Kukris at The Rock. So much for home advantage. And the noise from the stands showed that the visiting Tigers supporters had every intention of being the loudest.

The match started at a frantic place, with both teams giving away penalties. Over eager or nervous? It was hard to tell. After a period of stout defending, the Kukris drove up the field. With ball in had LI Sze-ting passed the 22, and found two defenders between her and the try line. A classy double sidestep put her clean through, and she scored under the posts. Karis Cheng converted; 7-0 to HK Scottish.

The Tigers responded well, only for Kukris to soak up the pressure. Then HK Scottish won the ball and displayed excellent team work. Twice the ball carrier was tackled, only to execute an offload, putting Chung Hau-yi through to score. Karis Cheng converted; 14-0.

With halftime approaching Tigers looked to reduce their deficit, but Nieve Heskin gained the ball, drove through the defense and score Kukri’s third try. No conversion; 19-0 at halftime.

After an exceptionally thorough motivational briefing, Tigers came out with intent. But they reckoned without the Kukris defensive wall. Time and again the Tigers surged forward. Time and again the Kukris repelled. Then, with Kukris in possession, the ball was worked wide to winger Hui Man-ling, who sprinted from the halfway line to score under the posts. Karis Cheng converted again; 26-0.

The Tigers refused to give up and resumed their assault getting ever closer to the try line. A penalty against them seemed to have cleared the danger. But a hasty, as opposed to quick, tap left the Kukris unsupported. The Tigers pounced, stole the ball and easily scored in the corner. No conversion; 26-5. Kukris responded with another attack, while Tigers sought to regain the ball.

Neither team was able to trouble the scoreboard again before the referee blew full-time. The victorious Kukris will meet Tai Po in the semifinals, while the Tigers will be disappointed with the end to their season.