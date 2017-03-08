Braids @ Hidden Agenda – 7 March, 2017

Wonderful gig from Braids at Hidden Agenda last night, supported by local three piece So It Goes. Although a couple of aggressive Lands Department and FEHD staff tried to spoil everyones enjoyment.

The hour long show featured several new songs and including an interesting one on selfies. You know a gig is good when suddenly the band announce the last song and you wonder where did the time go, we wanted more… Until next time, unless you want to head over to Macau tonight or Shenzhen to catch the current tour.

Click on any photo for the full gallery of images

