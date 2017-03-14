Goût de France 2017

Goût de France / Good France returns on the 21 March to tease and tantalise tastebuds globally. Orchestrated by chef Alain Ducasse and the French government with the intent to showcase the French way of life, regional produce, and France as a tourist destination. Goût de France is inspired by Auguste Escoffier, who launched a Dîners d’Épicure (Epicurean Dinners) initiative in 1912: the same menu, on the same day, in several world cities, for as many guests as possible.

This year over 2,000 chefs on 5 continents are creating a special menu to celebrate French gastronomy and joie de vivre. Locally 15 restaurants are participating at a wide range of price points, with some menu offerings only available on the 21 March, while others are on offer all week.

The Good France menu should include an aperitif with finger food, a starter, one or two main course(s), a cheese platter and a dessert, accompanied by French wines and champagnes. The outlets taking part locally this year are:

Akrame (Wanchai)

AOC Eat & Drink (Wanchai)

B.A.M le garde manger (Sheung Wan)

Brasserie on the Eighth (Admiralty)

Chez Raymond de Paris (Sai Kung)

Epure (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Fleur de Sel (Causeway Bay)

La Cabane Wine Bistro (Central)

La Table de Patrick (Central)

Le Bistro Winebeast (Wanchai)

Otto Restaurant & Bar (Causeway Bay)

Petrus (Admiralty)

Privé (Ponte 16, Macau)

Rech by Alain Ducasse (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Stan Café (Stanley)

For more details on the individual menus see each restaurants website and for more on Goût de France see www.goodfrance.com