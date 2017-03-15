Treating Your Tastebuds

The Taste of Hong Kong festival returns for it’s second year to the Central Harbourfront. This year there are 15 restaurants participating and all will offer four taster portion sized plates: three standard items at prices $50-$200 and one iconic dish that could cost up to $420.

Payment this year is only by credit card, if you don’t have a credit card then you can buy a prepaid ($200, $300, $800) one at the festival or from any bank. The remaining balance can used after the festival at other shops around town.

So the big question is how to enjoy and get the most from Taste and sample all the dishes you want to… There are two main approaches to Taste, the casual wander where you sample and join the queues that take your interest. But really this relaxed approach while enjoyable does not bring the best out of the festival.

To get the most from Taste, you need a little advance planning and it’s best to go with three or more friends. Firstly download and peruse the menu, chose which dishes you want to try and then ‘rank’ them in a rough order. This gives you the restaurants you want to visit, and with around 3,000 people per session, you’ll be queuing, which realistically limits one person to 4-6 restaurants.

But this is where your friends come in. Choose a meeting/eating point and then each of you joins a different restaurant queue and buys 4 (or more depending on your friends orders/preferences) of each dish. Meet-up, eat-up, enjoy and repeat… Remember to bring a tray, or something similar, with you to help you carry all the dishes!

To whet your tastebuds here’s a list of some of the dishes that are available:

Amber: Fukuoka line caught Spanish mackerel cured & torched, Miyazaki Hyuganatsu.

Arcane: Rangers Valley wagyu short rib served with green beans, confit garlic and pepper sauce.

Café Gray Deluxe: Brittany Diver scallop, XO emulsion and Amalfi lemon.

Chino: Uni/ truffle/ spicy lobster tostada.

Duddell’s: Pan fried M9 Australian wagyu wasabi soy sauce.

Kaum: Ikan Belut – Sambal Hijau, pan-fried eel fillet served with char-grilled chilli, shallots, tomatoes and coconut oil relish.

Mercato: Black truffle lobster carbonara

Okra: Sea urchin a la mode – Murasaki uni with smoked jelly and sea water.

Rhoda: slow cooked Hawke’s Bay lamb shoulder, spiced cauliflower and cumin.

Tin Lung Heen: Barbecued Iberian pork with honey.

Tosca: Prime beef in pizzaiola sauce.

Yardbird: Yuzu chilli hot wings with fermented yuzu chilli sauce.

Zuma: Grilled Hakkinton pork skewer with miso and pickled daikon.

As well as these tasty dishes there’s several food shops, importers and a market offering a wide range of products to take home and enjoy. There are also food demonstrations and talks.

A little planning will treat you and your palate to a fine, if teasing, meal.

Taste of Hong Kong

Date: 16-19 March, 2017

Venue: Central Harbourfront

Tickets: $678, $198, $168 from Ticketflap