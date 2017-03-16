Aperitivo at Attire House – 14 March, 2017

One of the joys of living in Hong Kong is that she’s always full of surprises. Take for example 8 Wyndham Street as boring an office block as you can find – but on the top floor (29/F) is the recently opened Attire House, a men’s boutique complete with Barber’s Shop and wet shave, and Bar de Lune a very relaxed Japanese whisky and cocktail bar. Bar de Luxe is a joint venture between the owners of Attire and Tokyo’s famous mixologist Hidetsugu Ueno.

To introduce the brands Cesare Attolini and E Marinella Attire House hosted an aperitivo with cocktails and Tartuflanghe truffle chips.

Click on any photo for the full gallery of images.