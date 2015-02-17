Who are HK Indigenous?

HK Indigenous is one of several new political groups that has evolved from the experiences learned during the initial months of the Umbrella Movement. They “want to break away from the pseudo democratic roadmap and put direct pressure on the government with the right means of protest. We have to alert the government that the indigenous value of Hong Kong cannot be washed away or sold.”

This is the HK Indigenous Charter in English if you didn’t know what they are about:

Hong Kong Indigenous: Upholding Indigenous Virtue Against Suppression

18 years have passed since the handover of Hong Kong. “One Country, Two System” is just a scam under the Communist Party rule. Day after day we local Hong Kong people lose our rights and indigenous values to the Chinese Communist Party, while the pan-democratic legislators indulge in their own ‘China Dream.’

Hong Kong people are fed up with this. We rallied against the National Education Reform and the North East New Territories Development. We took part in the Umbrella Revolution. We are doing more and more to get this message across to the government – we are not going to back away or accept our fate lying down. The pseudo democrats time after time created fake protests which achieved nothing but keeping the peace for the authorities. Hong Kong people are being betrayed and kept away from true democracy, as well as being hindered in developing our own indigenous virtue.

We are a group of nameless Hong Kong people who are on the frontline of protests. Since the old resistance methods have failed against the authorities, we have no choice but to stand out and break the stalemate.

Hong Kong Indigenous was founded after we learned from the lessons from the Umbrella Revolution. We want to break away from the pseudo democratic roadmap and put direct pressure on the government with the right means of protest. We have to alert the government that the indigenous value of Hong Kong cannot be washed away or sold. Thus we are upholding indigenous virtues, as we the people own this city.

We are Hong Kong people. We have the spirit to overcome whatever challenges are thrown at us. We have overcome 1967, 1989, 1997, SARS and avian flu. What is there to fear?

Hong Kong Indigenous leads the way in the new era of protest, where we would not be fooled by pan-democrats or ignored by the government.

If you are proud of the values that Hong Kong People have created during our rich history, then please join us or support us in this fight.

Together we are strong and can’t be defeated.

