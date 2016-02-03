BrewDog Equity Punks Night – 3 February 2016

BrewDog invited its Equity Punks to a first night tasting of fine craft beers brewed in Aberdeen, Scotland. There are 14 craft beers on tap ranging from the globally popular Punk IPA (5.4%) to the sublime experimental AB:19 (13.1%).

Click on any image for the full gallery.

Brewdog: 19 Hollywood Road, Central.

Brewdog beer board – served in proper English pint, 2/3 pint, half pint and 1/3 pint measures.