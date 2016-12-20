The emptiness of Hong Kong people’s life will go naked in Alice Theatre Laboratory’s anatomy of Chekhov’s The Three Sisters. The Hong Kong Three Sisters is a highly localised fusion of Hong Kong and the essence of the classic Russian play that has it’s World Premiere in January 2017.

Adapted by Director Andrew Chan who commented “There is a glimpse of hope shown in Chekhov’s characters’ minds. In contrast, our life in Hong Kong has lost its balance in recent years, there is a lack of direction within the region and the things people used to strive for are realistically now beyond them.”

“Modern Hong Kong is the backdrop to this creative interpretation” continued Chan, “Chekhov captured the average Russian’s lifestyle a century ago.” Seasoned by minimalism, The Hong Kong Three Sisters is ‘molecular gastronomic dish’, which is the sublimation of Chekhov’s ideas in a post-modern presentation devised by Chan or as he puts it “A “molecular” presentation that aims to reveal the status quo of the Hong Kong people today.”

The Hong Kong Three Sisters is also the concluding production of the Theatrical Minimalism Exploration Project, which has conducted a series of seminars, workshops and showcases examining minimalism in detail over the last two years. The production explores Minimalist Theatre through disintegrating and reassembling a masterpiece in the post-modern approach with the injection of naturalistic performance, Brecht’s alienation effect and the imagery language of the stage.

Presented by Alice Theatre Laboratory (ATL) and financially supported by the Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme of the Government of the HKSAR, The Hong Kong Three Sisters will première in the Studio Theatre of Hong Kong Cultural Centre before touring Asia and Europe between May and September 2017.

Cast: Chan Shui Yu, Chau Ka Fai, Leung Chi Chung Eric, Lai Ho Yin Desmond, Fung Siu Shan Phoebe, Yuen Wai Ying Grace and Chan Hui Yan Candy

Director: Chan Hang Fai Andrew

Playwright: Anton Chekhov／Devised by Alice Theatre Laboratory

The Hong Kong Three Sisters

Alice Theatre Laboratory

When: 6-8 January, 2017

Where: HK Cultural Centre, Studio Theatre

How much: $200, $160 from Urbtix

More info:

Cantonese drama

6–7 Jan, 2017 – 8pm

7–8 Jan, 2017 – 3pm