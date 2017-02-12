Opening today in Sai Wan is a pop-up Hello Kitty Supermarket at the new Yata Supermarket in Hong Kong Plaza. The Hello Kitty themed promotion will run until the 31 May and features a range of themed goods.

Among the Hello Kitty items are a selection of macaroons ($25 each), cup cakes ($35). Two Hello Kitty themed sushi boxes ($78 and $88) offer some savoury delights while the Hello Kitty Fuji Apple ($99) has a white Hello Kitty stencil ‘painted’ on it.

The 2 storey Yata store offers a range of premium products with over 60% sourced from Japan. Spend over $300 and you can redeem a free Hello Kitty premium.

Yata Hello Kitty Pop-up Supermarket

188 Connaught Road West

Sai Wan

Opening hours: 9am-9:30pm.