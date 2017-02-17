India by the Bay Opening Party @ Indian Consul General Residence – 17 February, 2017

_DSC5245

India by the Bay celebrated the opening of it’s third festival with a party at the Indian Consul General’s Residence. Among those in attendance were Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, Mrs Shroff, sponsors and supporters interested in promoting Indian culture in Hong Kong.
The India by the Bay Festival runs from the 17-25 February, 2017.
_DSC5191

_DSC5107

_DSC5253

_DSC5256

_DSC5234

