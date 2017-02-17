India by the Bay celebrated the opening of it’s third festival with a party at the Indian Consul General’s Residence. Among those in attendance were Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, Mrs Shroff, sponsors and supporters interested in promoting Indian culture in Hong Kong.
The India by the Bay Festival runs from the 17-25 February, 2017.
India by the Bay Opening Party @ Indian Consul General Residence – 17 February, 2017
