Carnival to Open in Tsim Sha Tsui

Another new bar is set open at 8 Observatory Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Carnival from Sonrisa Concept Ltd the people behind Drunken Pot and Lai Bun Fu is set to open on the 28 February.

The 5,000 square foot venue which includes a terrace looks to make every day ‘fun’ and includes dart machines, slap cup and beer pong tables, lots of big screen TVs for live sports coverage and of course there’s a karaoke room.

There’s a range of fun carnival themed cocktails and shots. The signature Merry-Go-Round (pepper infused vodka, tomato soup, Worcester sauce, cayenne pepper and lemon juice), has eight shots served on a merry-go-round while the Ferris Wheel (Kwai feh lychee liquor, grape leaf liquor, Campari, syrup and cotton candy) has 12 shots served on a mini ferris wheel. Food is served from the Drunken Pot menu.

Carnival

6/F, 8 Observatory Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Opening Hours: 6pm to 6am

Tel: 3705-3985 www.carnivalbar.com.