Hong Kong And The Commonwealth

Although Hong Kong ceased to be a member of the Commonwealth in 1997, it still has strong links through its business, legal and sports community.

The modern Commonwealth is a free association of 52 independent nations with historical links and shared values of democracy, rule-of-law, tolerance and diversity. With a population of 2.3 billion (nearly a third of humanity, with the majority under 25) it represents a very strong soft-power network or ‘Platform for the Future’. It is also characterized by the use of the English language. In the light of Brexit the Commonwealth may be ripe for a renaissance

Hong Kong has an active branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) which provides a network for citizens of Commonwealth countries (especially Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and South Africa) and their Consuls-General to come together at speaker lunches, cocktails, exhibitions and concerts. There is also an annual Essay Competition and Charity Ball.

The RCS (HK Branch) is particularly keen to attract more young people as members and has therefore introduced more informal, fun events.

This year, Commonwealth Day falls on 13 March and there will be a reception in the Garden Lounge of the Hong Kong Club with British Consul-General, Andrew Heyn, reading the Queen’s Commonwealth Message at 7.30pm. Anyone in Hong Kong is welcome join the RCS. Annual subscription is $500 and $250 for those under 35. See www.rcshk.com