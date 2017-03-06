Art in March

The art world focuses on Hong Kong in March with four exhibitions bringing thousands of art pieces from emerging and established artists mainly from across Asia.
One man’s art though is another’s trash and you’ll wonder exactly what the attraction of some pieces are – but there’s enough variety that you’ll probably find a few things to discus and enjoy.
Art Central
A contemporary art fair at the Central Harbourfront from 20-25 March 2017 with exhibitors showcasing new talent alongside some of the most established galleries from across Asia and the globe.
Date: 20-25 March, 2017
Venue: Central Habourfront
Tickets: $500, $230 from HKTicketing
More info:
20 March: 5-9pm
21 & 22 March: Noon–5pm
23 March: Noon–9pm
24 March: Noon-7pm
25 March: 11am-7pm
Art Basel
Many of the world’s leading Modern and contemporary art galleries will exhibit paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, prints, photography, film, video, and digital art by over 4,000 artists.
Date: 22–25 March 2017
Venue: HK Convention and Exhibition Centre
Tickets: $850, $650, $450, $350, $250 from HKTicketing
More info:
22 March: 5-9pm
23 March: 1-8pm
24 March: 1–9pm
25 March: 11am–6pm
Asia Contemporary Art Show
Artworks from Asia and the world at the 10th edition of the Asia Contemporary Art Show, March 17-20 at the Conrad Hong Kong. Browse and buy original paintings, limited editions, sculpture and photography by artists from around the world.
Date: 17-20 March, 2017
Venue: 40/F-43/F, Conrad Hong Kong
Tickets: $220
More info:
18 March: Noon–9pm (5- 9pm Friday ART Night)
19 March: Noon–8pm
20 March: Noon–6pm
Harbour Art Fair
A new hotel art fair at the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel from 24-26 March. Riding on the current trend of Korean culture, the Harbour Art Fair will be exhibiting nearly 60 emerging Korean galleries and over a hundred art works. The fair will also feature art talks, workshops, and tasting sessions.
Date: Noon-8pm, 24-26 March, 2017
Venue: 7/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel
Tickets: $100
Updated: 6 March, 2017