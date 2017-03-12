A fantastic T20 Blitz organised by HK Cricket attracted a sellout crowd to Tin Kwong Road at the weekend who enjoyed the smash smash bang cricket as it rained 6s. The big name international players showcased their skills and the Hong Kong players responded impressively and contributed massively to the success of the tournament.

Respect to the team owners who put the money up to enable the Blitz to happen, looking forward to next year already!

Click on any photo for the full gallery of images

https://bcmagazine.smugmug.com/Bcene-photos/2017/T20-Blitz-Tin-Kwong-Road-11-March-2017/i-FT6h5Nj