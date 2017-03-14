Royal Commonwealth Society, Commonwealth Day Reception @ HK Club – 13 March, 2017

_DSC7110

The Royal Commonwealth Society hosted it’s annual Commonwealth Day reception at the HK Club on the 13 March, 2017. The Queen’s message was read by British Consul General Andrew Heyn, while Sir David Tang toasted the Queen.
Click on any photo for the full gallery of images

_DSC7133

_DSC7159

_DSC7163

_DSC7204

