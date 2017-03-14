The Royal Commonwealth Society hosted it’s annual Commonwealth Day reception at the HK Club on the 13 March, 2017. The Queen’s message was read by British Consul General Andrew Heyn, while Sir David Tang toasted the Queen.
Royal Commonwealth Society, Commonwealth Day Reception @ HK Club – 13 March, 2017
